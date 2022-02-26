BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Viewers said the power is still out at Southern Park mall.

FirstEnergy representative Lauren Siburkis said the issue was due to an underground power line.

A representative from the Southern Park mall said H&M, Steel Valley Brew Works, the Food Court and Bath & Body Works remain open. The Bunker and Double Bogeys are also open.

The mall is encouraging guests to call Guest Services before visiting to see what is open.

FirstEnergy is working to restore power as soon as possible.