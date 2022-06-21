YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Power has been restored to customers who lost service Tuesday during a widespread outage.

At one point, over 5,000 customers were impacted in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

FirstEnergy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis said something tripped the electrical breaker along a power line, knocking out service to customers in Youngstown and Austintown.

Customers in Liberty, Girard and Boardman were impacted, too.

The outage impacted businesses in downtown Youngstown and Youngstown State University.