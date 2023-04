MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Almost 2,000 FirstEnergy customers in Mahoning County are without power Sunday evening.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 1,738 customers are without power, but most can expect it to be restored by 11 p.m., according to FirstEnergy’s website.

A majority of the outages are in Springfield Township and New Middletown.

According to communications representative for FirstEnergy Brooke Conlan, the outage is due to a downed tree.