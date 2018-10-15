Power outage across Columbiana County closes Kent State Salem

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) - A big power outage in Columbiana County closed Kent State Salem for most of the day on Monday.

Essential employees are to report to work.

Classes are expected to resume at 5 p.m. Monday.

First Energy said the outage was caused by a squirrel in a transformer.

There were over 5,000 customers without power in Columbiana County at one point, with the bulk of them in Salem and Perry Township.

As of just before noon, power was back on.