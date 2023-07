MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Amid some pop-up showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, some FirstEnergy customers in Mahoning County have found themselves without power.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, these areas are seeing outages as of 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Austintown – 10

Boardman – 1,803

Canfield – 5

Youngstown – 9

Most customers can expect their power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

FirstEnergy crews have been sent to the outages’ locations and the causes are under investigation.