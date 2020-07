When crews arrived, the vehicle that caused the damage was gone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Edison has to replace a utility pole after power lines were pulled down in Youngstown Thursday.

Firefighters believe a truck caught the electrical lines crossing over Gypsy Lane, causing them to snap a pole. It happened in front of the Union Square Plaza.

When crews arrived, the vehicle that caused the damage was gone.

Until the pole is fixed and the lines are removed from the road, the detour is through the plaza.