LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A power line came down due to a crash on Logan Way, between Churchill-Warren Road and Tanglewood Drive, at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Trumbull County Dispatch reports that the crash involved one car, and there were no injuries.

Crews on the scene were not clear on when the road will be reopened.

Crews are repairing the line.

