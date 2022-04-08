AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Power outages in Austintown continue to frustrate business owners and residents.

Trustees Robert Santos and Monica Deavers understand and say they are doing everything they can to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, two outages in the past week have left business owners such as Wedgewood Pizza owner Filomena Riccioni frustrated.

“It’s brutal. It’s brutal,” she said.

Philomena has spent over $1,000 for backup floodlights because of the outages. And because she has to go cash-only during outages, she loses hundreds in sales.

“It’s getting old and you know, I should bill. Who can I bill for the lost revenue? I can’t bill anybody,” she said.

She also feels for her workers. Without power, the heat of seven ovens can send the room temperature from 80 degrees to 110 in half an hour.

“Really fast. I have seven ovens. I have conveyors and then when the exhaust fans go off, wow, does it get smokey fast,” Riccioni said.

First Energy officials say Thursday night’s outage was caused by a downed tree and the substation issues that caused the previous outages have been fixed. They added that the utility is working on a plan to enhance service reliability in the area.

