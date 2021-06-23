‘Power grab’: Senator Portman explains his vote against Democratic bill on election law reform

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman met with reporters Wednesday morning, discussing funding infrastructure construction and Tuesday’s vote on a Democratic bill to reform election laws

Portman says he’s feeling confident lawmakers in Washington will strike a compromise on funding infrastructure construction and repairs. A deal that will be much less expensive than what the Biden Administration is pushing.

Portman told reporters Wednesday a group of Republican and Democratic senators have been meeting to come up with a plan he thinks both sides can agree on.

“It focuses on things like roads and bridges and ports and waterways and airports, including Broadband. And second, it does so without raising taxes. It would be an historical commitment to infrastructure — largest investment ever, by far,” Portman said.

Portman says the bipartisan proposal would cost about a trillion dollars over 10 years but would not raise taxes and be paid, in part, by unused COVID-19 relief funds.

President Biden has proposed a six trillion dollar package.

On Tuesday, Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a Democratic bill to reform election laws. Portman was one of 50 Republicans voting against a debate on the measure.

He spoke about the vote Wednesday morning as well, saying the bill was an attempted “power grab” by Democrats.

He believes it would prevent states from requiring a photo ID to vote.

“It also says that taxpayers would be forced to fund federal elections. Most taxpayers I know are not interested in funding my or anybody else’s election. It also runs counter to the constitution, in my view, which gives primary power over elections to the states,” Portman said.

Ohio’s Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown voted for the measure.

The final count was 50-50.

It required a two-thirds majority to move forward.