Potter Pride: Young men help spruce up two East Liverpool basketball courts

Through donations they'll be able to replace four basketball hoops, acquire benches and do some painting

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – When people come together with a common goal, amazing things can happen.

A couple of young men in East Liverpool embody this message. Their goal: spruce up a couple of basketball courts in the city, and so far, they’ve replaced the backboards and hoops at two courts and are just getting started.

“We raised enough money to freshly paint the lines, put brand new backboards up, brand new rims, brand new nets, and we’re going to have two benches apiece at each court,” Kade Reynolds said.

Reynolds and his friend Joey Brickerton organized the project and raised around $5,000 in a few months from about 50 donors. They chose to use the money on the court at Thompson Park and the court in the Klondyke Neighborhood.

“I grew up in Klondyke,” Reynolds said. “When I was in probably middle school going into high school, my father and I redid the rims and backboards down there, and it was just time for them to get an update as well. It was kind of nice to give back to a neighborhood and a community that I grew up in as well.”

Hayden Wright, with his company The Wright Choice Mobile Maintenance, volunteered to install the backboards and even donated two benches.

“Born and raised here, and it seems like there’s a lot of kids in this area that don’t have a whole, whole lot, and there’s a lot of pride we need to bring back to the city as well. So, we’re hoping this kind of brings morale back a little around here and gives something for the kids to look forward to,” Wright said.

It’s not only for basketball either. The courts are used for volleyball and four square, which is why they’ll be repainting the lines and cleaning up the court for those sports, too. The goal is to get kids outside and give them a nice place to play.

“We’re going to clean them and pressure wash them so it doesn’t just have to be for basketball. I mean, this one [Thompson Park] has volleyball lines on it. As long as anyone can use it. We’re trying to give not only the kids but the city and the people around here facilities to use as well,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is a local basketball coach and knows there are a lot of good players coming up through the school system. He said they deserve places like these to play.