YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the area waits for floodwaters to recede from Thursday night’s heavy rains, the next big problem is already beginning to show itself — potholes.

The conditions along Industrial Road on Youngstown’s West Side are so bad that traffic cones now sit in some of the potholes to warn drivers.

Traffic moves along very slowly as big holes have opened on both sides of the road — from one end to the other.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said it’s all part of what happens to the Valley during winter.

“You’ve got the freeze/thaw effect. It’s going to expand, blow these roads up a little more. It’s gonna get warmer next week, so it’s gonna be a rough road ahead for us until spring comes.

Ginnetti warns some areas may not really get long-lasting repairs until crews can begin paving this spring.

You can report a pothole with the City of Youngstown online. In Warren, report damage to city streets or city street signs by calling 330- 841-2639 during our office hours.

You can call to report a pothole on state-maintained roads, including interstates and state and U.S. routes in townships and villages:

Mahoning ODOT: 330-786-4962

Mahoning County Engineer: 330-799-1581

Trumbull ODOT: 330-786-4987

Trumbull County Engineer: 330-675-2640

Columbiana County Engineer: 330-424-1740

Mercer & Lawrence PennDOT: 1-800-FIX-ROAD

You can report a pothole through an online form on ODOT’s website. In Pennsylvania, you can report one through PennDOT’s website.

If you need to report a pothole on a state or U.S. route in a city, you must contact the city directly.