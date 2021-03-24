Pothole season doesn’t have to mean car damage

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said this year's potholes seem better

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spring is here, and spring has come to be unofficially known as pothole season.

Over the winter, water gets in the cracks of roads, freezes and expands causing larger gaps in the asphalt. By spring, these have cracked and turned into potholes.

So what do you do to protect your car? Don’t go swerving around them. AAA says slow down so you can see it, brace for impact, and maybe, safely avoid it.

The difference between a popped tire and a bent rim or worse could be something as simple as making sure your tires are inflated.

“If your tire is properly inflated, it can act as a cushion between that pothole and some serious suspension repairs that could cost you a lot of money,” said Jim Garrity, spokesperson for AAA.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said this year’s potholes seem better, but that’s because spring has been dry.

As crews start filling these potholes, make sure you keep an eye out for them as well.