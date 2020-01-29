Pothole repairs begin as weather breaks allow

Pothole repairs are ongoing across the Valley as the mild winter continues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Pothole repairs are ongoing across the Valley as the mild winter continues.

When crews aren’t salting roads, they are out filling potholes – sometimes in the dark during the early morning hours when there is less traffic.

Potholes start to really surface when temperatures bounce above and below freezing. That is exactly the type of weather we’ve seen this season.

If you’ve hit a pothole hard enough, you know it can mean a big hit to your wallet, too. Triple-A estimates the annual cost for repairs nationwide is about $3 billion every year.

The average cost of damage is anywhere from $250 to $1000 per incident.

The good news is road crews we’ve talked to like ODOT are taking advantage of the lack of snow and ice this winter and getting a jump start on filling the holes.

To avoid damaging your vehicle until those holes can be filled, here are some tips that may help:

Keep your tires inflated

Watch for puddles that may hide potholes, especially in the dark

Avoid them altogether if you can

If you have to hit a pothole, slow down, release your brake and straighten the wheel before impact

You can call to report a pothole on state-maintained roads:

Mahoning ODOT: 330-786-4962

Mahoning County Engineer: 330-799-1581

Trumbull ODOT: 330-786-4987

Trumbull County Engineer: 330-675-2640

Columbiana County Engineer: 330-424-1740

Mercer & Lawrence PennDOT: 1-800-FIX-ROAD

You can report a pothole through an online form on ODOT’s website. In Pennsylvania, you can report one through PennDOT’s Customer Care Center on the department’s website.

If you need to report a pothole on a state or U.S. route in a city, you must contact the city directly.