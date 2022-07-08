YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thirteen students received their diplomas Friday morning at Stambaugh Auditorium.

They’re graduates of local charter school Potential Development, which works in partnership with parents to provide education to students on the autism spectrum.

One of the students, Amarah Parker, sang for her fellow graduates.

This is Potential Development’s largest class since it expanded to include high school curriculum in 2013.

School CEO Paul J. Garchar Jr. expects to grow even more.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth of the program. Our enrollment heading into the fall is probably going to be around 250 students, which is amazing,” said Garchar. “We’re serving students from all over ⁠— Mahoning, Trumbull County. We’re actually seeing students come up from Columbiana County, which is great.”

The school also honored Nathan McStowe, who was part of this year’s class but died in a tragic accident two years ago. He received an honorary diploma Friday morning.