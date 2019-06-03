Pot plants seized during welfare check in Mercer County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Several marijuana plants were seized in Mercer County Sunday.

Police went to a house on District Road to conduct a welfare check.

When officers went inside the house, they found “numerous” marijuana plants on the second floor of the home. They also found plants outside of the house, according to a police report.

Police named a suspect in the report as Charles David and indicated an Act 64 violation, which in Pennsylvania pertains to the manufacture, cultivation or possession of a drug or controlled substance.