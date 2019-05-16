Pot grow seized and arrest made at Weathersfield home

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A marijuana grow operation was seized and an arrest was made Wednesday following a probation check at a house in Weathersfield.

Weathersfield Township Police went to a house on Harmon Street about 4 p.m. and arrested 50-year-old Daniel Babcock.

Police say a search of the house uncovered two rooms that were equipped for a marijuana grow. Also seized was $800 in cash and two handguns.

Babcock was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a probation violation and having weapons under disability. Police say additional drug charges are pending.