Postal issues temporarily halt funding efforts of Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission

This year, their year-end fundraising letters aren't making it to mailboxes, which could hinder their services for next year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The overwhelming number of people using the Postal Service this year delayed a lot of mail this month, and now it’s also delaying the fundraising efforts for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Rescue Mission President John Muckridge says they rely on the last three months of the year, when 70% of their yearly donations come in.

This year though, their year-end fundraising letters aren’t making it to mailboxes, which could hinder their services for next year.

“Due to [the] COVID situation and issues in the Post Office, we just found out that about 17,000 pieces of mail are sitting in the Post Office that we were hoping to be in the mailbox of our donors last week,” Muckridge said.

Muckridge is asking people to not wait for the letter. Instead, drop off donations in person, mail them or donate on the Rescue Mission’s website.