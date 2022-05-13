MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The National Association of Letter Carriers is once again conducting its national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 14.

People can leave a donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox for mail carriers to collect.

Letter carriers will collect these food donations during their routes and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.

Locally, the food collected in the Sharon, Hermitage and Mercer areas will benefit the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

“We are grateful to the NALC for their commitment to feeding our neighbors and appreciate being part of the food drive locally. The food collected will help ensure that the 4,200 families a month who rely on food from Community Food Warehouse and our network of member agencies in Mercer County are fed,” said Rebecca Page, executive director of the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

People who have questions about the drive should ask their letter carrier, local post office, or go to nalc.org/food-drive, facebook.com/StampOutHunger or twitter.com/StampOutHunger.