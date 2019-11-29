Post offices in Boardman and Poland to add extra day for holiday shipping

The U.S. Postal Service is providing more opportunities for customers to ship packages and mail letters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service is providing more opportunities for customers to ship packages and mail letters.

The Boardman Post Office on Boardman-Canfield Road and the Poland location on West McKinely Way will be open Sunday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our customers need this extra day to get their gifts sent to their loved ones,” said Northern District Manager Sharon Young. “We know how stressful this time of year is and the Postal Service is here to deliver the holidays.”

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO ( ZIP Code™ 093 only ) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®

) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail® Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express®

) USPS Priority Mail Express® Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express*

Alaska

Dec. 18 – Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail

Dec. 19 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail

Dec. 21 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

Hawaii