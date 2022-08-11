NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Exempted Village School District announced on their website that they have been made aware of a possible security breach impacting several students’ social security numbers and potential tax fraud.

Many parents have expressed concern regarding the district’s integration of Final Forms for student registration, but this was ruled out after receiving confirmation from Final Forms that student social security numbers are not stored in their system.

Technology provider NEOMIN, (Northeast Ohio Management Information Network), which provides shared services to public schools in Trumbull County, has also reported no instances of a data breach of their network systems.

Officials and police are investigating this matter to help determine the source of the breach. School officials are trying to come up with a complete list of students who may have been impacted by this fraudulent activity.

If you have been contacted by the IRS within recent months regarding potential fraud with your child(ren)’s social security number, please contact Newton Falls Superintendent Justin Christopher at christopherj@nfschools.org or JH/HS Principal Rachael Rankin at rankinr@nfschools.org as soon as possible.