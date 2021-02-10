Possible agreement could help Youngstown hotel behind on its mortgage, owing $73K

The hotel has not made a regular payment since December of 2019 and owes about $73,000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s DoubleTree Hotel has fallen behind in its mortgage to the city, but an agreement could allow those payments to be made in one lump sum five years from now.

City leaders are proposing an agreement with owners of the hotel to make up the missed 14 payments at the end of the term of their loan.

The hotel has not made a regular payment since December of 2019 and owes about $73,000.

It first opened to guests in May of 2018.

The city’s mayor as well as finance and law directors are expected to discuss the agreement Thursday morning.