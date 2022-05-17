YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services is holding a career fair Saturday.

Child welfare caseworker positions include remote work and flexible schedules, up to 100% tuition reimbursement, $500 training bonus, paid vacation, paid holidays, personal days, mileage and other benefits.

The starting salary is $36,816 along with health benefits.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the fair so bring a current resume.

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in the one of the following:

  • Social work or related field
  • Psychology
  • Sociology
  • Human Servies
  • Counseling
  • Public Health
  • Criminal Justice
  • Child and Family Services

The career fair is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mahoning County Children Services, 222 W. Federal Street, Youngstown. You can also apply online.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.