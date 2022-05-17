YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services is holding a career fair Saturday.

Child welfare caseworker positions include remote work and flexible schedules, up to 100% tuition reimbursement, $500 training bonus, paid vacation, paid holidays, personal days, mileage and other benefits.

The starting salary is $36,816 along with health benefits.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the fair so bring a current resume.

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in the one of the following:

Social work or related field

Psychology

Sociology

Human Servies

Counseling

Public Health

Criminal Justice

Child and Family Services

The career fair is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mahoning County Children Services, 222 W. Federal Street, Youngstown. You can also apply online.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.