YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services is holding a career fair Saturday.
Child welfare caseworker positions include remote work and flexible schedules, up to 100% tuition reimbursement, $500 training bonus, paid vacation, paid holidays, personal days, mileage and other benefits.
The starting salary is $36,816 along with health benefits.
On-site interviews will be conducted at the fair so bring a current resume.
Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in the one of the following:
- Social work or related field
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Human Servies
- Counseling
- Public Health
- Criminal Justice
- Child and Family Services
The career fair is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mahoning County Children Services, 222 W. Federal Street, Youngstown. You can also apply online.
Patty Coller contributed to this report.