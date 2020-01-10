Portrait Innovations studios across US, including one in Boardman, shut down

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The sudden closure of a professional photography studio has customers asking about what’s going on with their orders.

Portrait Innovations has studios all over the U.S., including one in Boardman’s Presidential Square Plaza on Route 224.

The company closed all of its locations just after the new year. Its closure came with no notice to customers — some who even paid for photos they now don’t know if they’ll ever get.

At the Boardman location, you can see dozens of prints just sitting on the floor.

Portrait Innovations’ website and Facebook page are shut down and if you call the corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, the line is dead.