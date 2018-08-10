Local News

Portion of Western Reserve Road closing for culvert repairs

Western Reserve Road will be closed between State Route 45 and Huxley Road

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Western Reserve Road will be closed between State Route 45 and Huxley Road, possibly affecting traffic in Canfield, Goshen, Green and Ellsworth townships.

This closure will take place on Monday, August 13 through Monday, August 20, according to the Mahoning County Engineer's Office.

Workers are making repairs to culverts. 

The detour is Route 45 to Leffingwell Road to Huxley Road. 

During road work overnight, closures are possible. 

