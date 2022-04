WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of a busy road in Warren Township will be closed so engineers can conduct a bridge inspection.

North Leavitt Road between West Market Street and Eagle Creek Road will be closed on Monday, May 2.

The inspection is part of routine maintenance, according to officials at the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.

The detour will be east on West Market Street, northwest on Parkman Road/U.S. Route 422.

The bridge inspection will be done by MS Constultants Inc.