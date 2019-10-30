Portion of US-422 closed in Champion Twp. due to crash

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A driver, passenger and two children were taken to the hospital after a crash in Champion Township.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at US-422 at Anderson Anthony Road.

Investigators at the scene said a pickup truck failed to yield to a tractor-trailer carrying a 36,000-pound load. The truck then was t-boned.

The front passenger was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center with serious injuries. The driver and two children were also taken to the hospital.

Crews are working to clean up the area.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 422 eastbound at Anderson Anthony Road is closed.

The detour is State Route 534 to State Route 82.

Drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area.

We have a crew heading to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.