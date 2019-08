The road between McKees Lane in Niles and Countyline Road in Mineral Ridge has been shut down

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of State Route 46 was closed after severe weather swept across the Valley Sunday evening.

The road between McKees Lane in Niles and Countyline Road in Mineral Ridge has been shut down due to multiple trees and wires across the road. Officials said it will be closed until further notice.

Drives will have to seek alternative routes of travel.