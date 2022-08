BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of South Avenue will be resurfaced next week, between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will extend through October 2022.

The work will include resurfacing, pavement markings, traffic detectors, pavement repair and curb and gutter replacement.

The road will remain open and traffic will be maintained in both directions with various lane restrictions. There may be some delays, however.