(WKBN) - This week is National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week. MS is an autoimmune disorder that affects each person who has it in a different way. It can be incredibly painful and cause symptoms like numbness, memory loss or speech, vision and swallowing trouble.

Right now, there is no cure yet and nearly 1 million people live with it every day in the United States. We met one of those people, who is an inspiration to everyone as to what it means to fight and thrive.