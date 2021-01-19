Portion of Route 45 in Goshen Twp. closed due to crash that took down power lines

The utility pole and transformer were knocked down in the middle of the roadway

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion Route 45 in Goshen Township is closed due a crash that took down power lines.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes between Western Reserve and West Calla roads.

A young woman from Canfield was driving an SUV, and in order not to hit the car in front of her, she swerved off the road and hit a pole.

She was checked out by the fire department and was OK. She did not go to the hospital.

The utility pole and transformer are in the middle of the road, and power is out in the area as a result. The power lines were also on top of a semi-truck and had to be lifted off the truck for it to move.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene to make repairs.

The driver is facing an assured clear distance charge.