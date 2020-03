Scheduled road work is shutting down Route 30 near in Columbiana County

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Scheduled road work is shutting down Route 30 in Columbiana County.

Beginning Monday, Route 30, east of Hanoverton, will be closed for road safety improvements.

The work includes the realignment of Route 30.

The road is closed between Gavers Road and Richey School Road.

The detour is U.S. 30 west to State Route 9 north and then to State Route 172 east.

The total cost of the project is more than $1.6 million.

The work should be done by May 30.