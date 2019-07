That portion of Route 224 will be closed until Friday.

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 224 in Ellsworth Township is closed this week for culvert work.

U.S. Route 224 between S. Duck Creek Rd. and S. Bailey Rd. is closed from Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19.

The detour is State Route 45 to State Route 165 to State Route 534.

Various closures will take place throughout the duration of the project to replace culverts along U.S. Route 224. The work should be done by October of this year.