GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of State Route 193 in Gustavus Township will be closed beginning next week for repairs.

Beginning Monday, July 26, State Route 193 between State Route 87 and the Ashtabula County line will be closed through Wednesday, July 28 for culvert replacement.

The detour will be State Route 87 to State Route 11 to U.S. 322.