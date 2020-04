A portion of Silica Road in North Jackson is closing for repairs

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Silica Road in North Jackson is closing for repairs.

The Mahoning County Engineer announced Tuesday that Silica Road, between North Bailey Road and Duck Creek Road, will be closed for culvert replacement.

The road will be closed from Thursday, April 30 to Monday, May 5.

The detour is North Bailey Road to Gladstone Road to Duck Creek Road.