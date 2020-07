Trumbull County Engineers have shut down Parkman Mesopotamia Road in Mesopotamia Township due to a sinkhole

MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Engineers have shut down Parkman Mesopotamia Road in Mesopotamia Township due to a sinkhole.

The hole opened up between the addresses of 7887 and 7925.

Trumbull County Dispatch says the call about the sinkhole came in around midnight Tuesday, and engineers quickly made the call to close the road.

The repair work will start sometime Wednesday morning.