Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says it is releasing March food assistance benefits early.

Food stamp recipients will receive 50 percent of their March benefits on February 22.

The remaining benefits will be paid out on the normal March issuance date.

The split payment is due to the recent partial federal government shutdown.