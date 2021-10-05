Portion of I-76 closed due to crash

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Interstate 76 is currently closed due to a crash Tuesday night.

The portion closed is between State Route 225 and State Route 534. The incident happened sometime before 8:30 p.m.

As of about 9 p.m., one eastbound lane has reopened.

According to OHGO.com, the closure is due to the crash, but it is unknown what happened. The incident is listed as a fire.

The detour around the closed portion of I-76 is SR 225 to U.S. 224 to SR 534.

We have a reporter headed to the scene to gather more information.

