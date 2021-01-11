Portion of I-680 closed after crash involving flatbed truck, car

Local News

The cause of the accident has not been determined

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-680 flatbed truck accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up on both lanes of I-680 after an accident involving a car and an 18-wheel flatbed truck Monday afternoon.

It happened in the southbound lane of I-680, near the Market Street exit.

Crews are closing I-680 in both directions from the Belle Vista and Connecticut exit to the Glenwood exit.

The Mahoning Avenue bridge overlooking the accident was also damaged and is temporarily closed.

The cause of the accident has not been determined. It is unclear if there were injuries in the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com