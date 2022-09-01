YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An intersection in downtown Youngstown will be closed for several weeks as crews install a new crosswalk.

The intersection of W. Boardman Street and S. Phelps Street will be closed beginning Sept. 6 for about three weeks.

A new crosswalk is being installed as part of the SMART 2 Network construction project.

North and south traffic along S. Phelps Street will be maintained. Boardman Street will be closed to traffic at Market Street and Hazel Street.

Local access to all businesses and driveways will be maintained east and west up to S. Phelps Street.

Detour traffic should use W. Federal Street.