Portion of bike trail in Trumbull County MetroParks closing for maintenance

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Portions of a bike trail and trailheads in Trumbull County MetroParks will be closed next week for maintenance.

The Western Reserve Greenway Bike Trail will be closed from Champion Avenue in Champion Township to the Trumbull/Ashtabula County Line on Bloomfield Township.

Other closures include the Sunside Trailhead at Route 305 in Champion, the Oakfield Trailhead on Hyde-Oakfield Road in Bristol Township and the Lockwood Trailhead on Route 87 in Bloomfield.

Maintenance work will start on Monday and continue through Thursday if weather permits. Crews will be pushing back brush along the trail.