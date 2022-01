AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, part of Turner Road will be closed.

Turner Road, near the Kirk Road intersection at the Turnpike Bridge, will be closed until Jan. 21 in order for more work to be done on the Turnpike Bridge.

The detour route is as follows: Turner Road to New Road and to Route 46, then back onto Kirk Road.

This is a complete closure.