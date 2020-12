The sheriff said they are looking into a way to release non-violent offenders

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Portage County jail is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Sheriff David Doak, 68 inmates and six staff members currently have COVID-19, which is about 30% of the people in there.

They’re still waiting on more test results to come back.

The sheriff said all inmates now have N-95 masks and they are looking into a way to release non-violent offenders.

All inmates who tested positive are now in quarantine.