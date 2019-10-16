Portage Co. country bar honored to host Garth Brooks later this month

In 17 years, the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown has a reputation for big-name shows

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garth Brooks has Friends in Low Places and he’ll find plenty of them when he brings his Dive Bar Tour to Portage County later this month.

The Dusty Armadillo sits along Route 44 in Rootstown. In 12 days, Garth Brooks is going to perform on stage at this country bar.

“We can’t explain how over the moon we are and we’re so appreciative that we were picked one of seven. It’s huge for us,” said Colleen Zito, general manager of the Dusty Armadillo.

The Dusty is normally closed on Mondays but doesn’t mind opening for the special show on October 28.

The owner got a call last Monday, but wasn’t allowed to tell anybody until the details were finalized.

Garth’s pick is a smart one.

“He talked about Ohio and Pennsylvania being his top fanbases way back in the day,” said Maryann Graff, a K105 disc jockey. “That’s huge. Two states right here getting a lot of attention because his fanbase was real big right here. That probably weighed into that.”

Garth Brooks is used to performing in large stadiums with thousands of fans. His shows are known for being crowd-pleasing.

This will be a more intimate setting, with room for only 700.

“The Dusty offers that intimate setting,” Graff said. “It’s just going to be one-of-a-kind, going to be a limited amount of people. It’s just going to be special.”

In 17 years, the Dusty Armadillo has a reputation for big-name shows. Garth’s picture will go up on the wall displaying the names of acts who have performed on stage.

“Garth Brooks is up there with the top three biggest names in country music for the last three decades. There’s nothing like it,” Zito said.

To get in, you gotta win. You can’t buy tickets. They’re only available by listening to country music radio stations WQMX and WGAR.