YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has sat empty and unused for years, but there could one day be new development on the site of the old McGuffey Plaza in Youngstown.

Monday morning, directors with the Western Reserve Port Authority announced that they have acquired the property at the corner of McGuffey Road and Garland Avenue.

The next steps will include getting the property ready for would-be developers and possible future growth.

“The residents have no place to go. If it develops into neighborhood resources, grocery stores or something in that light, but even if it doesn’t, it still, it can create jobs for residents in the neighborhood,” said Councilman Jimmy Hughes.

To help get the work started, Hughes pledged a quarter-million dollars from his ward’s share of American Rescue Plan dollars.

Work to clear the site should be finished in the summer of next year.