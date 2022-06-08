COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Columbiana Wine Festival will take place this weekend.

Eight different wine vendors from Northeast Ohio will be on display for anyone to try their products.

New this year will be an axe-throwing competition, with the grand prize being a free stay at a new Airbnb.

It will be Saturday from 4-9 p.m. at Firestone Farms.

They’ve already sold 300 presale tickets, which is about triple that in the past.

“We tried a couple of different marketing tactics this year where we actually had a portable trailer and we would take it up to places in Boardman and Poland, along 224. We’ve actually got a lot of interest from folks up in Mahoning County coming down to Columbiana,” said Bryce Miner with the Columbiana Area Tourism Board.

Presale tickets are $25 and run until Thursday night at midnight. Click here to purchase.

Tickets at the door will be $30.