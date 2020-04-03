Breaking News
Popular Valley store for traditional Easter food suspends in-store shopping

Local News

Credit: Lariccia’s Italian Market

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular store that is usually busy over the Easter holiday as Valley neighbors shop for traditional food items will temporarily suspend in-store shopping.

Lariccia’s announced Friday that beginning Monday, April 6, the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. but will only offer curbside pickup.

Store owners say they will have multiple phone lines dedicated to taking orders. There will be no cash transactions or physical transfer of funds. Credit card information will be required when making phone orders

Lariccia’s owners said they are adjusting their procedure for the safety of their employees.

