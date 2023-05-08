CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A popular Valley restaurant has reopened in a new location.

Nicolinni’s Chophouse is now open in Canfield just east of the Route 11 interchange.

The well-known Valley restaurant that sat along Route 224 in Boardman for 16 years is now making a comeback this time in a new location. Nicolinni’s Chophouse opened last Tuesday on Ironwood Boulevard in Canfield.

Patrick and Stephanie Lavanty own and operate the Italian restaurant and say after looking at about half a dozen spots, thrilled about this new location.

“Not only is it beautiful both inside and out, I find it’s closer to my home. I don’t like fighting the rush hour 224 traffic,” Patrick Lavanty said.

Patrick said about 90% of what was on their menu at the Boardman restaurant remains, plus

they’re introducing some new items at their Canfield location.

“We have a porterhouse steak on the menu, we do a marinated grilled veal chop with a sweet and spicy pepper and cherry wine sauce, we have rosemary-crusted lamp chops,” Stephanie Lavanty said.

Though the restaurant hasn’t been open long, Patrick says business has certainly not been slow.

“Every day when we open up, there’s typically a line at the door, so that’s a good problem to have and we’re excited,” Patrick said.

The new location is quite spacious with three separate dining rooms, a bar and a covered patio.

The space used to be home to a different Italian restaurant. Patrick said it was remodeled two years ago. When they bought the building, the kitchen needed the most work, and the rest was cosmetic.

“The only changes that we had to make that were extensive were in the kitchen. You know the kitchen setup needs to work for your menu, so I feel like that’s different from one restaurant to the other, but the dining room spaces were all beautifully laid out,” he said.

The Lavanty family has been in the restaurant business in the Mahoning Valley for some time without plans on stopping anytime soon.

“The whole community, they support us and they rally behind us and give us hope for a successful spot here in Canfield,” Patrick said.