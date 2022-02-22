COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular Valley eatery is celebrating the grand opening of their second location in Columbiana.

Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats is now open in the Town Center. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday.

The restaurant specializes in salads and wraps and hosts a list of menu options for patrons. It has a loyal following in Boardman and continues to expand.

Owner Melissa Poland said she believes her café is a great addition to Columbiana.

‘People are building homes down here. You are going to see a lot of growth down here. So, this is a perfect time to start the business right now in Columbiana. We are really proud that got in, kind of entry-level, and we’re just here to grow with them,” she said.

The new café is located at 85 Town Center Ave. in the Red Brick Commons in Columbiana.