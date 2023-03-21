YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hub for bocce in Youngstown is taking its league to the next level.

Cassese’s MVR started ripping out its outdoor bocce courts and bar about a month ago. They’re adding two more bocce courts, bringing the total to six.

The renovations will allow for winter bocce and events.

Owner Joe Cassese hopes to have the addition done just in time for the summer league, which begins the first week of May.

“We love Youngstown but we don’t always get the best weather once the summertime ends. This was really a way to keep the summer feel but put everything under a roof,” Cassese said.

The restaurant remains open through the renovations.