Popular sweet corn at Lutz Farms sells out on first day

The Warren farm sold eight big wagons' worth of corn in just 35 minutes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday was opening day for Lutz Farms in Trumbull County, and they sold out of their famous sweet corn in 35 minutes.

Lutz Farms opened a little bit later than usual because of all the rain we’ve been having, but that did not stop them from selling their corn.

They sold eight big wagons’ worth of corn.

The owner’s nephew, Matthew Joines, said the lines were out the door, so they had to open both of their barn doors to customers.

“We have a pretty big spread here and there was nowhere left to park and when you open up the doors it’s like Black Friday,” he said.

The farm will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. So if you are trying to get some sweet corn, make sure you are on time.